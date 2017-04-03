Louisa Johnson - 'Best Behaviour'

Don't bother getting Coachella tickets - just watch this instead.

When Louisa Johnson came by to chat to us about the upcoming music video for 'Best Behaviour', she said she filmed it at a - and we quote - "airplane graveyard", we were curious to say the least.

Now that the 'So Good' has dropped the video, we can totally see what she means (even if it's so, so, so much more glamorous than what we initially thought.)

Louisa grabs a ride on a bus, before getting a few of her mates to tag along - as they throw a portable rave, they travel to the previously-mentioned "airplane graveyard", where the 19-year-old sings on the wings of a plane... Which is pretty gutsy, seeing as she has a phobia of flying.

Like in a mash-up of Coachella and Mad Max, Louisa hosts a huge party (one of which we definitely wanna be invited to next time. Hint, hint, Louisa.)

Louisa Johnson - 'Best Behaviour' Lyrics:

Got me on my best

Got me on my best

I got eyes, yeah I'm human

But it's only a view

'Cuz I don't wanna ruin

Loving you, loving you

I got habits to let go

It's what I gotta do

'Cuz I don't wanna mess up

Loving you, loving you

Baby I swear to you I'm dedicated

Give me your trust and I'll try not to break it

Oh you, got me on my best behaviour

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I'm on my best behaviour, I

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good

I got hands, yeah I'm human

And it's tempting to touch

But I won't ever do it (do it)

Use your love, use your love

Got my past on the phone now

But I'm hanging it up

'Cuz I don't wanna go out

Lose your love, lose your love

Baby I swear to you I'm dedicated

Give me your trust and I'll try not to break it

Oh you, got me on my best behaviour

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I'm on my best behaviour, I

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good

Now you got a heart of porcelain

I'm trying not to crack it in my hands

I'm now that your good for me

I wanna be good to you

Got me on my best behaviour

Oh you, got me on my best behaviour

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I'm on my best behaviour, I

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I'm on my best behaviour

I'm on my best behaviour

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good

