Louisa Johnson Claps Back At "Ridiculous" Rumours That She Is Dating Olly Murs, After Split

Well, this certainly WAS 'Unpredictable'.

Just for the record, Louisa Johnson and Olly Murs recorded and released 'Unpredictable'. Aaaaaaand that's about it. They're collaborators. They're not a couple. Gottit?

While performing at MTV Crashes Plymouth, the blonde 'X Factor' winner was asked about her 'relationship' with her fellow 'Unpredictable' singer, Olly Murs.

"Probably that one!" Louisa exclaimed, after she was asked about her most ridiculous romance rumour she'd heard about herself. "It’s just a bit, it’s not a thing. It’s just random!"

Y'see. They're just two people who work together. That. Is. It.

The 19-year-old 'Tears' singer also spoke about her time on the reality show that shot her to fame, 'The X Factor', and gave advice to others who were going to audition for it; "I think the first year of my career I didn’t know what I was doing. I was getting used to everything, and I didn’t know what was what."

