Katy Perry Channels The Kardashians In Her Latest Snap – & Where She Tagged Them is Weird AF

24 April 2017, 16:08

Katy Perry Kim Kardashian

To be fair, she’s got their style spot on.

Katy Perry is definitely in the midst of a serious style over haul – as well as cropping her hair and dying it bleach blonde, she’s decided to try her hand at being a Kardashian for a day, too.

Katy Perry Googled Hot Pictures Of Herself For Instagram But Didn't Remove The Search Bar

The ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ star posted a photo over the weekend of her rocking the Kardashians’ and Jenners’ favourite tight braids and a latex dress – even going so far as to rename herself ‘Katy Kardashian’.

As if that wasn’t enough, she tagged the whole Kardashian clan as different body parts… Kris Jenner was the boobs, Caitlin Jenner got the stomach area, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were the arms and Kim K was the top of the head.

It seems she will be welcomed into the family fold with open arms – both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner ‘liked’ the snap on Insta… and we’ve got to say, she does look damn good as a Kardashian!

WATCH: James Corden Sings A Musical Written By Katy Perry Made Entirely Of Her Songs. What More D'Ya Want?

WATCH: Katy Perry Puts A Superfan Through A Lie Detector Test

04:20

 

Trending On Capital FM

Wizards of Waverly Place Reunion

Selena Gomez Broke The Internet In 2017 Because Of An EPIC Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion
Zayn and Gigi celebrate the models 22nd birthday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Googled Hot Pictures Of Herself For Instagram But Didn't Remove The Search Bar
Katy Perry Soap Opera w/ James Corden

WATCH: James Corden Sings A Musical Written By Katy Perry Made Entirely Of Her Songs. What More D'Ya Want?
Katy Perry Fan Tweet

Katy Perry Changed Her Twitter Name In A Touching Tribute To A Fan Who Died In A Car Accident

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Katy Perry Miley Cyrus The 57th Annual GRAMMYs

Katy Perry Could Legit Pass As Miley Cyrus' Twin Sister After This Drastic New Hairstyle!
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Confirm Their Relationship Is Over With This Brief Statement

Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry dancing

Sources Claim That Katy Perry Is Trying To Steal Ellie Goulding Away From Taylor Swift But We're Not Buying It

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe
Katy Perry Hair Transformation

20 Of Katy Perry's Best Hairstyles That'll Make You Want To Call Your Hairdresser ASAP
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!