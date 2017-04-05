Katy Perry Googled Hot Pictures Of Herself For Instagram But Didn't Remove The Search Bar

5 April 2017, 16:03

Katy Perry

Most celebs would be embarrassed to reveal that they google themselves!

Mistakes on social media happen all the time. Whether it's stars accidentally leaving requests for their social media manager in their posts or making shocking Photoshop errors, they are pretty regular occurrences.

So when Katy Perry posted a picture of herself to Instagram and left in the search bar at the top, which showed she'd searched for 'katy perry hot', some people thought she'd made a huge gaffe.

WATCH: James Corden Sings A Musical Written By Katy Perry Made Entirely Of Her Songs. What More D'Ya Want?

Those who had been paying close attention will know that the whole thing was intentional though, as the 'Chained To The Rhythm singer was posting what she felt was a hot picture of herself to battle her insecurities.

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) onApr 5, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

 

Before posting the picture above, Katy had previously shared two pictures to her Instagram which made her feel insecure. The first was a throwback photo which she claimed was the album cover for her forthcoming fourth album, although it was actually an April Fools joke...

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) onApr 1, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

 

The other was a series of pictures which showed Katy chatting on Facetime whilst receiving a head massage...

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) onApr 5, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

On the 'hot picture', Katy wrote, 'was feeling insecure about my last two posts so' and it was flooded with comments from her fans about how totally gorgeous she is.

Some people we're a bit more left field and couldn't help but comment about the fact that Katy's phone battery was at 13% and really needed charging.

Well, whatever catches your eye most eh!

