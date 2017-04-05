WATCH: James Corden Sings A Musical Written By Katy Perry Made Entirely Of Her Songs. What More D'Ya Want?

Katy Perry Soap Opera w/ Claire Danes, Christine Baranski & Jack McBrayer 04:35

Now we've seen this, we're definitely wide awake.

Our plans for today pretty much consist of listening to Katy Perry's 'Chained To The Rhythm' on repeat for the next 24 hours. We'll only ever interrupt that if our favourite late night talk-show host dedicates an entire musical sketch to her.

Enter James Corden.

Pic: YouTube

Following his Kanye West-inspired soap opera, the The Late Late Show host, James Corden, grabbed 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer, Claire Danes from Homeland, and Christine Baranski - who we unashamedly know from Mamma Mia! - to perform their very own musical feature dedicated to the music of Katy Perry.

James gets caught up in a love triangle between Claire and Christine, as they argue about being "hot and cold; yes and no", and even celebrate "kissing a girl" and liking it. Yeah. You get the general idea - every single line from this musical is a Perry lyric. This looks like it legit took more brainpower than all of our degrees combined.

We're just confused as to what bits our favourite; when James Corden takes three musically-inspired slaps to the face, or Jack McBrayer just in general. <3 <3 <3

