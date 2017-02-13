“I Haven’t Shaved My Head Yet” Fans Think Katy Perry Threw Serious Shade At Britney Spears

13 February 2017, 10:24

Katy Perry Britney Spears

Fans were not impressed the ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ star mentioned Britney’s 2007 breakdown twice at the Grammys.

Last night’s Grammy Awards were memorable for many reasons, but it might be one Katy Perry would rather forget, after fans slammed her for apparently making light of Britney Spears’ 2007 breakdown.

WATCH: Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Adele & Beyonce's Flawless Performances At The GRAMMYs 2017

In her red carpet interviews, Katy mentioned Britney’s famous head-shaving incident not once but twice and people were quick to assume Katy was throwing shade at the ‘Piece Of Me’ star.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, Katy explained why she had been away from music for a while, telling the host, “Yeah that's called taking care of your mental health, [It was] fantastic! And I haven't shaved my head yet.”

She also mentioned Britney in another interview on the red carpet while talking about her new blonde hair. Katy told the hosts, “It’s the last colour on the spectrum I can do. I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head and I’m really saving that for a public breakdown, I’m really down for that. I’m always moments away from that, obviously.”

Fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of Katy’s controversial comments:

Neither Katy nor Britney have addressed the backlash as of yet.

WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!

WATCH: Katy Perry Prank On New Producer

01:49

Trending On Capital FM

Jason Momoa Instagram

FYI Game Of Thrones' Jason Momoa Did Not Look Like This 17 Years Ago (Still Hot AF Though)

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Dave Berry - Katy Perry Prank

WATCH: We Pranked A New Producer With A Secret Visit From 'Katy Perry' AKA - Dave Berry In Drag!
Katy Perry Reactions

These Fan Reactions To Katy Perry's New Song Prove That Everyone Is #ChainedToTheRhythm
Katy Perry

Katy Perry Has Hidden Glitter Balls Around The World & What's Inside Is Incredible

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Relationship Just Got Confusing AF After ‘Pregnant’ Video Emerges
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

If A Picture Speaks 1,000 Words, Then These Snaps Def Say Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Engaged!

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe
Katy Perry Hair Transformation

20 Of Katy Perry's Best Hairstyles That'll Make You Want To Call Your Hairdresser ASAP
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!