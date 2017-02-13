WATCH: Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Adele & Beyonce's Flawless Performances At The GRAMMYs 2017

13 February 2017, 08:39

Grammys 2017 Performances Asset

Let's just say the GRAMMYs didn't disappoint this year... what.a.night!

Adele made #GRAMMYs history as the first artist to win Album of the Year, Record of the Year, & Song of the Year TWICE!

WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!

Picture: PA/Getty

Katy Perry

It was her first ever performance of her brand new single 'Chained To The Rhythm' and boy did she bring it!

Ed Sheeran

Opting for a casual t-shirt and jeans, Ed oozed nothing but his usual confidence in his performance. 

Adele

Having had to restart her performance after being overwhelmed with emotion, the 'Hello' star performed a beautiful tribute to the late George Michael.

Beyonce

Taking to the stage in a glittered gown and headdress for a performance that began with a long, spoken video-enhanced presentation about mothers and children...it's her first public performance since announcing her twin pregnancy.

Lady Gaga & Metallica

Proving once again that Gaga can perform pretty much any genre with nothing but absolute class. 

17 Of The Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks From The Grammy's 2017

You May Also Like

WATCH: Katy Perry Prank On New Producer

01:49

Trending On Capital FM

Jason Momoa Instagram

FYI Game Of Thrones' Jason Momoa Did Not Look Like This 17 Years Ago (Still Hot AF Though)

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Events Calendar

See more Events Calendar

GRAMMYs (12 February)

GRAMMYs (12 February)

BRIT Awards (22 February)

BRIT Awards (22 February)

Local Events

See more Local Events

Justin Bieber Live Jingle Bell Ball 2015

Barclaycard Presents British Summertime Hyde Park Justin Bieber – Purpose World Tour: Get Your Tickets
Russell Howard: Round The World Tour

Russell Howard: Round the World Tour - Find Out Where To Get Your Tickets!