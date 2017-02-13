WATCH: Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Adele & Beyonce's Flawless Performances At The GRAMMYs 2017

Let's just say the GRAMMYs didn't disappoint this year... what.a.night!

Adele made #GRAMMYs history as the first artist to win Album of the Year, Record of the Year, & Song of the Year TWICE!

Picture: PA/Getty

Katy Perry

It was her first ever performance of her brand new single 'Chained To The Rhythm' and boy did she bring it!

Here is a full video of Katy Perry and Skip Marley's #GRAMMYs performance of their new single, #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/NHaCQgvpK5 — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumors) February 13, 2017

Ed Sheeran

Opting for a casual t-shirt and jeans, Ed oozed nothing but his usual confidence in his performance.

Ed Sheeran's performance of 'Shape of You' at the #GRAMMYs was beautiful! All the feels! pic.twitter.com/sMMokwU9of — Teen Network (@iaam) February 13, 2017

Adele

Having had to restart her performance after being overwhelmed with emotion, the 'Hello' star performed a beautiful tribute to the late George Michael.

Watch Adele restart her emotional George Michael tribute performance at the Grammys https://t.co/qpVcd5SPF3 pic.twitter.com/TLaNqNfRf0 — TIME (@TIME) February 13, 2017

Beyonce

Taking to the stage in a glittered gown and headdress for a performance that began with a long, spoken video-enhanced presentation about mothers and children...it's her first public performance since announcing her twin pregnancy.

Lady Gaga & Metallica

Proving once again that Gaga can perform pretty much any genre with nothing but absolute class.

You May Also Like