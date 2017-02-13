WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!

13 February 2017, 07:41

Adele has made #GRAMMYs history!

She's the first artist to win Album of the Year, Record of the Year, & Song of the Year TWICE! But it wasn't all smiles at the Staples Centre it seems...

The 28 year old superstar got a tad emosh as she made her acceptance speech for Album Of The Year. She broke down as she explained, "I can't possibly accept this award."

WATCH: Adele Refuses To Accept Grammy Award And Praises Beyonce

 “I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the 'Lemonade' album, was just so monumental. It was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring. We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

Watch as she admitted backstage that a piece of her had "died" when she realised she'd won.

 

It was a whirlwind of a night for the 'Hello' singer as she also performed a tribute to the late George Michael, which she had to start again after becoming overwhelmed with emotion.


Selected winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

Album of the Year:
'25' - Adele

Record of the Year:
'Hello' - Adele

Song of the Year:
'Hello' - Adele

Best Rap Album:
Chance the Rapper - 'Coloring Book'

Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Beyonce - 'Lemonade'

Best Rock Song:
'Blackstar' - David Bowie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
'Stressed Out' - Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist:
Chance the Rapper


Best Pop Vocal Album:
Adele - '25'

Best Pop Solo Performance:
'Hello' - Adele

Best R&B performance:
Solange - 'Cranes In the Sky'

Best R&B song:
Maxwell - 'Lake By the Ocean'

Best R&B Album:
Lalah Hathaway - 'Lalah Hathaway Live'

Best Rap Song:
Drake - 'Hotline Bling'

Best Dance Recording:
The Chainsmokers - 'Don’t Let Me Down'

Best dance/electronic album:
Skin - 'Flume'

Best Music Video:
Beyonce - 'Formation'

Best Country Song:
'Humble and Kind' - Tim McGraw

