Jonas Blue – ‘By Your Side’ Feat Raye (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

Jonas Blue plus Raye, live at London’s O2? YES PLEASE.

When you have this many tunes under your belt, it’s no wonder Jonas Blue was a crowd favourite – and he even brought along Raye to entertain the #CapitalJBB ravers!

It’s hard to believe that last year was Jonas’ first ever Jingle Bell Ball, but we had to get him back for round two after he turned the O2 into a dance party… and you know the same happened tonight!

You can’t help but be in a good mood when this guy takes the stage – and you guys were right by his side from the start of his set right through to the very last song!

Jonas Blue – Jingle Bell Ball 2017 Set List

‘Perfect Strangers’ feat JP Cooper

‘Fast Car’ feat Dakota

‘We Could Go Back’ feat Moelogo

‘By Your Side’ feat Raye

‘Mama’ feat William Singe

Jonas Blue ‘By Your Side’ Lyrics

Let's go out and be wild

Do it while we can (do, do)

Runnin' free in the world

We got all weekend (do, do)

[Refrain]

Tear it up, tear it down

Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'

Take me here, take me now

Gettin' lost in a crowd with you

Up, all night

I waited for you all my life

Hold my hand and keep me close

I'll never let you go

No not tonight

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, your-your-your-your-your-your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side

Keep me by your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, your-your-your-your-your-your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side

Keep me by your side

Scattered hearts, broken glass

I don't feel a thing (do, do)

'Cause I'm frozen in time

When you're next to me (do, do)

Tear it up, tear it down

Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'

Take me here, take me now

Gettin' lost in a crowd with you

Up, all night

I waited for you all my life

Hold my hand and keep me close

I'll never let you go

No not tonight

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, your-your-your-your-your-your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side

Keep me by your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, your-your-your-your-your-your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side, your

Side, side, side

Keep me by your side