John Newman - 'Losing Sleep' (Official Video)

27 November 2013, 09:05

john newman's losing sleep video

Check out the UK star's latest promo for his new single right now.

John Newman returns with his new official video for the latest single to be lifted from his number one selling album 'Tribute'.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

'Losing Sleep' follows on from previous releases 'Love Me Again' and 'Cheating' and features John taking to the streets during the night as he makes his way to the house of the female who's causing him to stay up.

It's an emotional performance from the star who is set to take to the stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2013 in December.

New single 'Losing Sleep' will be released on 16th December with the album 'Tribute' out right now.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

John Newman Music

See more John Newman Music

John Newman News

See more John Newman News

John Newman and Taylor Swift

John Newman Has Not Held Back On Taylor Swift, Labelling Her As "Brutal" To Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris John Newman

“He Doesn’t Need Anybody”: John Newman Says Calvin Harris Is Doing Well After Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris

John Newman

Sending Get Well Wishes To John Newman – The Star Confirms His Brain Tumour Has Returned

John Newman Videos

See more John Newman Videos

Celebrities Sing Their Favourite Songs

WATCH: Your Favourite Pop Stars Cover Their Favourite Hits From 2016... And It Is AWESOME!
John Newman Summertime Ball 2016 Red Carpet

John Newman & Calvin Harris Promise Their New Song Is HUGE... And A Music Genre You'd NEVER Expect!
Calvin Harris

EXCLUSIVE: Calvin Harris Confirms THREE New Collabs.... And He's Worked With Them ALL Before!

Calvin Harris

John Newman Pictures

See more John Newman Pictures

Bodg, Matt and JoJo chat to John Newman

8 Times John Newman's Hair ACTUALLY Stole The Show

John Newman Collaborations

John Newman Collaborations: 9 Pop Stars We Want Him To Team Up With
John Newman

10 Things You Didn't Know About #CapitalJBB Star John Newman