John Newman: Our 'Tribute' To The 'Love Me Again' Singer's Year In Music 2013

25 December 2013, 09:00
We celebrate an incredible year in music for the chart-topping star including the release of his debut album, and announcement of his first headline UK tour.
It seems like only yesterday that John Newman's vocals dominated the airwaves on Rudimental's 2012 smash hit 'Feel The Love'. 12 months on and the Yorkshire-born musician has had an incredible amount of success including the release of his debut single and album, appearances at some of 2013's biggest gigs, plus the announcement of his own headline UK tour for 2014.
Join us as we pay 'Tribute' to one of music's freshest new talents of 2013, John Newman.
Its today! The @CapitalOfficial #CapitalSTB #CapitalSummertimeBall Retweet if your gunna head down?
— John Newman (@JohnNewmanMusic) June 9, 2013
My debut album is out now! Get it now to hear my #Tribute : http://t.co/k9D1Pqo909
— John Newman (@JohnNewmanMusic) October 14, 2013
However made the first track for album 2!
— John Newman (@JohnNewmanMusic) December 5, 2013