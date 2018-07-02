James Arthur Shocks Fans With Pledge To Quit Music

2 July 2018, 11:53

James Arthur Quitting Music

We're seriously hoping this is a joke.

James Arthur has revealed that he's planning to quit music after the release of his next album and we're 100% not on board with it.

> Keep up to date with all your James Arthur news by downloading our app... like now!

As news goes, this is a piece we really weren't expecting or hoping for when we scrolled through Twitter. However, it seems like the 'Say You Won't Let Go' star truly is giving up the guitar for good.

james arthur instagram selfie

PIC: James Arthur/Instagram

James tweeted this to his millions of followers:

We'll admit, it seems a little bit casual to announce news such this in a single tweet. Perhaps it's all a big joke? His fans don't seem to be taking it seriously:

 

 

> James Arthur Challenges Roman Kemp To A Game Of FIFA To Predict The England-Belgium Score

Latest James Arthur News

See more Latest James Arthur News

James Arthur Summertime Ball 2018 Live

James Arthur's #CapitalSTB 2018 Set Was A Masterclass In Live Performance
James Arthur live on stage

James Arthur New Album 2018: Everything You Need To Know Including Release Date And Singles
James Arthur Craig David Twitter

Craig David Fangirls For James Arthur, After They Confirm Collaboration
James Arthur April Fools Prank Asset

James Arthur Tried To Play An April Fools' Prank, Only For It To Backfire Big Time
James Arthur

“I Must Not Have Done Enough” Fans Rally Round James Arthur After He Misses Out On A BRIT Nomination

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande Matching Tattoo Asset

Ariana Grande's Latest Tattoo Is A Tribute To Pete Davidson's Dad Who Died In 9/11
Zara Mcdermott love island aftersun

Watch: The Moment Love Island's Zara Sees Adam Kiss Darylle For The First Time
Drake Mahbed Child Theory

This Theory May Prove That Drake Mentioned His Son WAY Before Anyone Else, And You Missed It!
Eyal Booker Amber Davies DMs

WATCH: Eyal Confirms That As Soon As He Left The Love Island Villa, Amber Slid In His DMs
Mabel Live Session

Mabel Mashes Up Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean For Her Incredible Capital Live Session