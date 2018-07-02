James Arthur Shocks Fans With Pledge To Quit Music

We're seriously hoping this is a joke.

James Arthur has revealed that he's planning to quit music after the release of his next album and we're 100% not on board with it.

As news goes, this is a piece we really weren't expecting or hoping for when we scrolled through Twitter. However, it seems like the 'Say You Won't Let Go' star truly is giving up the guitar for good.

PIC: James Arthur/Instagram

James tweeted this to his millions of followers:

After this album I’m retiring. Love James x — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) June 29, 2018

We'll admit, it seems a little bit casual to announce news such this in a single tweet. Perhaps it's all a big joke? His fans don't seem to be taking it seriously:

YOU CANT DO THIS TO US JAMES WE LOVE YOU XX — Jennifer, Lana, Bex (@DJpayno_1D) July 1, 2018

Stop that joke, that's not funny. " Noo James pic.twitter.com/J5qKDiJy8b — Angel (@Angelfly37) June 29, 2018

