G-Eazy And Halsey Have Split Up, After A Year Of Dating

After dating the rapper for a year, Halsey announced on her Instagram Story that she had broken up from her boyfriend, G-Eazy.

Is there such thing as love anymore? Just while we're getting over the Josh and Georgia feud in Love Island, Halsey announces that she's no longer with G-Eazy.

The pair - who not only collaborated on 'Him & I' - sparked relationship rumours a year ago, but have since broken up.

Halsey took to her Instagram Story to say "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans.

"G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best," continued Halsey. "Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Many of her fans saw this coming, after Halsey posted a photo of her with her dog, with the caption "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye." While being a reference to Drake's lyrics, some saw it as subtle messaging to G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum.

