"She Took The P*** Out Of Me" - Ed Sheeran Has The Tattoo Fail From Hell, Thanks To A Hollywood Star

At least the tattoo's not permanent. Oh wait...

We've been seeing Roman Kemp wearing a lot of high socks recently. And now that we think about it, even though it's getting hotter, we haven't seen Ro in shorts since early March. Why? Because he's still cringing at the fail of a tattoo Ed Sheeran gave him.

When the 'Shape of You' singer came by, he inked Roman with the words "Ed Woz Ere 2k7". But it's not 2k7, is it? It's 2k17. At least Ed's had a taste of his own medicine, by getting a mistake inked on his body too.

Pic: Jack Alexander

You can breathe a sigh of relief, Kempy, as Ed Sheeran announced to his Glaswegian crowd that his good friend, Saoirse Ronan - who can be seen in The Lovely Bones and The Grand Budapest Hotel - stitched him up when he got his latest tattoo.

The 23-year-old star made a handwritten design for Ed, which was meant to commemorate Ed's latest hit, 'Galway Girl', but the red-headed singer actually told his fans that it read as "Galway GRILL".

"It actually says Galway Grill. G-R-I-L-L. She really took the p**s out of me - full on." This was the first time he told anyone the huge mistake, but at least it's well hidden amongst his 60-or-so other tatts.

2k7 doesn't look so bad now, does it, Ro?

