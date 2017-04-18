WATCH: Ed Sheeran’s Impression Of Jedward Is Amazing As He Becomes Jed Sheeran

18 April 2017, 10:52

Ed Sheeran and Jedward

So does this mean the collaboration rumours might be true?

He’s already smashing the music world but it look like penning number one hits isn’t Ed Sheeran’s only talent – he’s also pretty brilliant at impressions too, if his Jedward is anything to go by!

Ed Sheeran Hilariously Panics As He's Presented With His Baby Lookalike!

Ed was hanging out with Jedward over the weekend and the boys posted a video of them with the man himself as he mimicked their accents – and even renamed himself Jed Sheeran!

Ed joked, “It’s John. It’s Edward. It’s Jed Sheeran. Don’t mess with us. We’re Jepic, jawesome jedjitsu”

 

Jedward and Ed Sheeran JEDSHEERAN @teddysphotos

A post shared by JEDWARD (@jepicpics) onApr 17, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Jedward recently told The Sun that they might be collaborating with Ed next year, revealing, “We’re good with Ed, we’re close. We’ve known him since before he made it big. This year we’re concentrating on EDM music. Next year we’ll do more stripped back stuff, which is where Ed will come in.”

We can’t see an Ed Sheeran/Jedward collaboration happening, but we wouldn’t rule out the chance of him writing a song or two for the pair – if he fancies switching up his style a bit!

