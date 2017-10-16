Sophie Turner Just Announced Her Engagement To Joe Jonas With An ADORABLE Insta Post

How many 'GoT' weddings are we gonna get this year?!

We've spent a few good weeks picking out which hat we're going to wear to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding, after the 'Game of Thrones' stars announced their engagement.

Luckily, after all that stress, we know what our outfit's going to be, and it's all over... Until now.

> This 'Game Of Thrones' Version Of Snog, Marry, Avoid Is The Hardest Game You'll Ever, Ever Face

Sophie Turner, who's known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy drama, recently announced her engagement to DNCE frontman, Joe Jonas, with a really sweet Instagram post.

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) onOct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The moody picture shows her hand on his, with a huge diamond ring that would make the richest lords in Westeros jealous. She simply captioned the post with three words... No, not "Ned Is Alive", but "I said yes."

Sophie's photo has since generated over a million likes in the few hours it has been up. Joe's brother, and former bandmate, Nick Jonas also shared the image on Twitter, congratulating the pair.

Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT pic.twitter.com/H3ZS3v38xW — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 15, 2017

> Winter Is Coming? Pfft. Nah. More Like Dope Hits Are Coming On Our App, Right Here!

It seems like these two have never actually watched 'Game of Thrones', because they should both know a 'GoT' wedding never ends well, but we're here for this sweet couple. CONGRATS!

Do you need a band at your wedding, guys? We have a few ideas as to who could perform...