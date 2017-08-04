This 'Game Of Thrones' Version Of Snog, Marry, Avoid Is The Hardest Game You'll Ever, Ever Face

Baes are coming.

'Game Of Thrones' isn't just a story about nudity and dragons... It's also about who's going to cop off with who. Naturally.

The world of Westeros is a complex one; with him kissing her, her kissing him, him kissing him, and then - finally - her kissing her. So how would you fair if you were in the world of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones'?

We've compiled a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid' with some of the biggest, baddest characters in the drama, but... Good luck. You're gonna need it picking amongst this lot.

Speaking of snoggable faces, here's some of our fave popstars singing the 'Game Of Thrones' theme tune...