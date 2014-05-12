Clean Bandit Announce New 2014 Tour Of The UK To Support Album 'New Eyes'

The 'Extraordinary' band will play 14 shows up and down the UK from October this year.

Clean Bandit have announced plans to launch a brand new 2014 tour across the UK in Autumn this year to support their debut studio album.

The 'Rather Be' four-piece launch new album 'New Eyes' in June, and have now confirmed 14-date tour up and down the country across October and November.

Clean Bandit kick off the new tour in Newcastle on 12th October, and will perform across cities including Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham and London on their travels.

It was announced last week that the group are among the 17 acts confirmed to perform at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21st June.

Clean Bandit release new single 'Extraordinary' on 19th May and their album 'New Eyes' follows on 2nd June.

Check out Clean Bandit's full UK tour dates for Autumn 2014 below: