Clean Bandit Announce New 2014 Tour Of The UK To Support Album 'New Eyes'

12 May 2014, 11:47

Clean Bandit BRIT Awards Red Carpet 2014

The 'Extraordinary' band will play 14 shows up and down the UK from October this year.

Clean Bandit have announced plans to launch a brand new 2014 tour across the UK in Autumn this year to support their debut studio album.

The 'Rather Be' four-piece launch new album 'New Eyes' in June, and have now confirmed 14-date tour up and down the country across October and November.

Clean Bandit kick off the new tour in Newcastle on 12th October, and will perform across cities including Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham and London on their travels.

It was announced last week that the group are among the 17 acts confirmed to perform at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21st June.

Clean Bandit release new single 'Extraordinary' on 19th May and their album 'New Eyes' follows on 2nd June.

You may also like:

> Clean Bandit Name Their Dream Collaboration.

> WATCH: Clean Bandit's 'Extraordinary' Music Video.

Check out Clean Bandit's full UK tour dates for Autumn 2014 below:

  • Newcastle (O2 Academy) - 12th October
  • Leeds (O2 Academy) - 15th October
  • Liverpool (O2 Academy) - 16th October
  • Manchester (O2 Academy) - 17th October
  • Sheffield (O2 Academy) - 18th October
  • Norwich (UEA) - 20th October
  • Nottingham (Rock City) - 21st October
  • Birmingham (O2 Academy) - 22nd October
  • Bristol (O2 Academy) - 23rd October
  • Cardiff (The Great Hall) - 25th October
  • Exeter (Great Hall) - 26th October
  • Bexhill (De La Warr Pavilion) - 28th October
  • London (O2 Brixton Academy) - 29th October
  • Belfast (Ulster Hall) - 1st November

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Clean Bandit Music

See more Clean Bandit Music

Clean Bandit News

See more Clean Bandit News

Little Roman Zara Larsson Asset

WATCH: Little Roman Puts Zara Larsson & Clean Bandit Through Their Most Awkward Interview Yet!
BRIT Awards 2017 Best British Single Nominees

Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2017!
The Vamps Cover Rockabye

WATCH: We Never Clicked On A Video So Fast Than When We Saw The Vamps Covering Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye'

The Vamps

Clean Bandit Videos

See more Clean Bandit Videos

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - Symphony video

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - 'Symphony'

Louisa Johnson Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Clean Bandit & Louisa Johnson - 'Tears' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)
Clean Bandit Anne-Marie Sean Paul Jingle Bell Ball

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie- 'Rockabye' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

Clean Bandit Pictures

See more Clean Bandit Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Clean Bandit Summertime Ball 2014 Performance

Clean Bandit Live At The Summertime Ball 2014