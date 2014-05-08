Clean Bandit To Debut On Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up

8 May 2014, 08:27

Clean Bandit

The 'Rather Be' four-piece will make their first appearance at the event in June this year.

Clean Bandit have been confirmed as the latest act for the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone.

The British group, who have scored one of the biggest Vodafone Big Top 40 hits of the year so far with 'Rather Be', will perform live at the event at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21st June.

Clean Bandit are currently preparing to release follow-up single 'Extraordinary' later this month, and launch debut album 'New Eyes' in June.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Check out the FULL Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up In Pictures:

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Clean Bandit - Rather Be feat. Jess Glynne on MUZU.TV.

