Everything You Need To Know About Charlie Puth's New Album 'Voicenotes'

It's not long now until we finally get our hands on Charlie Puth's new album 'Voicenotes'!

It feels like Charlie Puth's 'Voicenotes' has been in the works for long time... his first album 'Nine Track Mind' dropped at the very start of 2016 and we've just been waiting for the next batch of tunes ever since!

There have even been delays of the new LP, giving his fans even more reason to lose patience with the release.

But, not to worry! Because the album is nearly here!

What does the 'Voicenotes' artwork look like?

PIC: Charlie Puth/Twitter

Charlie revealed this new artwork just one week before the scheduled release of the album. Previously the cover art was a lot different; it featured a black and white snap of Charlie on a bed with his keyboard.



When is Charlie Puth's 'Voicenotes' released?

The official release date for Charlie Puth's 'Voicenotes' is 11th May 2018!

What is the 'Voicenotes' tracklist?

There is a certified list of absolute bangers on the track listing with collaborations that'll blow everyone's minds!

The Way I Am Attention LA Girls How Long Done For Me feat. Kehlani Patient If You Leave Me Now feat. Boyz II Men Boy Slow It Down Change feat. James Taylor Somebody Told Me Empty Cups Through It All

Is there going to be a 'Voicenotes' tour?

It wouldn't be a proper album release without an epic tour too would it?! Of course Charlie Puth will be selling out arenas across the U.S all the way until late September 2018. There are currently no tour dates for the UK... except Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone of course!