WATCH: Simon Pegg Performs A Moving Rendition Of Cardi B's 'I Like It'

We like Simon Pegg. We like Cardi B. So it made sense to combine the two and watch the 'Mission: Impossible' actor sing her hit, 'I Like It'.

Fresh off of the set of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', Simon Pegg popped by to chat to Roman Kemp about his latest movie with Tom Cruise.

In the picture, Simon's been faced with dangerous stunts and facing endless waves of baddies, but how could the 'Hot Fuzz' actor face against Ro's Mission: Impossible?

Who doesn't love a bit of Cardi B? Even Simon Pegg was feeling his OKKURRRRRRs when he belted out the lyrics to 'I Like It'. Of course, he didn't rap it - he's a trained thespian after all; he performed it as a moving monologue.

We were all happy and giggly after that... So why did Simon Pegg have to go and ruin it by telling us the most horrific, chunder-inducing story about Tom Cruise ever?!

NOTE: Next time you come in, Simon, we're not talking about Tom. Ever.

