WATCH: Henry Cavill Gets REALLY Freaked Out By Sonny Jay's Weird Questions...

20 July 2018, 08:11

Henry Cavill got grilled by Sonny Jay on some of the weirdest questions that you should probably NEVER ask a Hollywood A-lister.

Henry Cavill has played Superman. He's gone toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible'. But now he's facing his hardest challenge - facing off with Sonny Jay.

Sonny popped by the 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' junket to chat to the Hollywood A-lister about his latest role, August Walker.

> "Who The F***?!" - Sonny Jay Winds Up The Rock And Kevin Hart When He Asked Them Who Farted!

Henry Cavill 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' UK PrPic: Getty

But being one of Roman Kemp's BFFs isn't as easy as it looks. Ro set Sonny the challenge of seeing how many times he could fit the prefix 'cav' in his interview.

From chatting to the actor about caviar to Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, things soon got weird. Like, real quick...

> We're Catching Up With The World's Biggest Stars Over On Our App...

If he thought saving the world in his latest film was difficult, he ain't seen nothing yet. This is literally Interview: Impossible. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Georgia Steel Reveals Love Island Mistake

Love Island's Georgia Steel Admits Huge Villa Mistake But Still Has "No Regrets"
Ariana grande Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan - Dance To This ft. Ariana Grande

Capital In Ibiza Guest Asset

Capital In Ibiza: Here's How You Can Join In On All The Action On The White Isle
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Address Split Rumours

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reveal Truth About Split Rumours With Instagram Video
Ariana Grande Merchandise Asset

Ariana's 'Sweetener' Merch Is Here, And There's One Very Unusual Item For Sale

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Love Island Music Videos Asset

Did You Know The Love Islanders Were In SO Many Music Videos?
Love Island Music Songs

Love Island Music: The Most Memorable Songs From The 2018 Series
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall

Little Mix Jade Thirlwall: Age, Instagram And Boyfriend Details Revealed
Kylie Jenner scar

Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Travis Scott’s Girlfriend Really Hurt Her Leg
Which Is The Real Little Mix Album Artwork?

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Little Mix Single Artwork?