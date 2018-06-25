People Think Cardi B Secretly Got Married After Fiancé Offset Calls Her 'My Wife'

25 June 2018, 12:25

Cardi B offset Married secret

Not only is Cardi B due to give birth any day, but after Offset name dropped his 'wifey' whilst collecting an award at the BETs - people reckon they've secretly tied the knot!

Cardi B and her bf - one third of Migos, rapper Offset, have gone from zero to a hundred in the space of year, getting engaged back in October of last year, before announcing they're expecting a child together, which is due any day now! 

Cardi B Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend And Baby Gender Details Revealed

In the latest turn of events, Offset has sent the internet into a frenzy with speculation that the pair actually already got married in secret, as Offset has referred to the 'Bodak Yellow' singer as his wife whilst collecting a BET award for Best Group, saying: "I thank my wife, y’all should too." 

The couple have appeared to be stronger than ever after their relationship was rocked by revelations of Offset's cheating, and are reportedly expecting to welcome a daughter in July, and TBH we're already jealous of that baby. It's going to be a seriously cool kid.

Picture: GIPHY

