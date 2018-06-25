People Think Cardi B Secretly Got Married After Fiancé Offset Calls Her 'My Wife'
25 June 2018, 12:25
Not only is Cardi B due to give birth any day, but after Offset name dropped his 'wifey' whilst collecting an award at the BETs - people reckon they've secretly tied the knot!
Cardi B and her bf - one third of Migos, rapper Offset, have gone from zero to a hundred in the space of year, getting engaged back in October of last year, before announcing they're expecting a child together, which is due any day now!
In the latest turn of events, Offset has sent the internet into a frenzy with speculation that the pair actually already got married in secret, as Offset has referred to the 'Bodak Yellow' singer as his wife whilst collecting a BET award for Best Group, saying: "I thank my wife, y’all should too."
My wife?!! When did Cardi B and Offset get married? #BETAwards— Kevin Green (@kev_green) June 25, 2018
#BETAwards2018 so Cardi B married? "I thank my wife."— elecTriciT (@Trish_T) June 25, 2018
Did Offset just say his “wife”— Wazzam Savage (@El_Collo504) June 25, 2018
The couple have appeared to be stronger than ever after their relationship was rocked by revelations of Offset's cheating, and are reportedly expecting to welcome a daughter in July, and TBH we're already jealous of that baby. It's going to be a seriously cool kid.
Picture: GIPHY
