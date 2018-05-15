Cardi B Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend And Baby Gender Details Revealed

Cardi B is pregnant with her first baby with fiancé Offset – all the exciting pregnancy details revealed.

US Rapper Cardi B has confirmed she’s pregnant with her first baby after revealing her full bump on stage during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

The up and coming star, however – who has had big hits with songs 'Be Careful' and 'Bodak Yellow' – has tried her best to keep her baby news all to herself.

First denying the pregnancy reports, Cardi B previously used bold costumes and carefully posed photos to hide her blossoming bump.

> Video: Pregnant Cardi B Attacked Outside A Clothes Shop

PIC: Getty

Here’s what we know about Cardi B’s pregnancy so far including due date, baby sex and the father:

Cardi B’s due date

The 25 year old is yet to confirm how many months pregnant she is but judging by her bump size, we can expect to welcome Cardi’s baby very soon.

It's also been widely speculated Cardi is due to give birth in the first week of July.

PIC: Getty

Is Cardi B having a boy or a girl?

Keeping very quiet on her pregnancy, Cardi has yet to discuss if she’s pregnant with a boy or a girl.

However, excited aunt Hennessy Carolina has hinted she's pregnant with a baby girl on Instagram using the words 'daughter' and 'her'. These were later removed.

> Cardi B Finally Addresses Those Nicki Minaj Feud Rumours

PIC: Getty

Who is the dad of Cardi B’s baby?

Cardi B is currently engaged to boyfriend Offset after he proposed on stage in 2017.

It’s reported they first officially got together in early 2017.