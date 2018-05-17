Camila Cabello & Pharrell's Translated 'Sangria Wine' Lyrics Are Quite Racy

Camila and Pharrell have knocked it out of the park when it comes to this new Summer anthem.

Camila Cabello and Pharrell's 'Sangria Wine' is set to become this year's song of the Summer when it is finally released on the 18th May 2018.

The collaboration comes soon after the release of Miss Cabello's debut album 'Camila' which propelled the starlet into pop royalty the moment it dropped.

In true music-nerd fashion, we couldn't help but have a closer look at the live videos of 'Sangria Wine' to work out the lyrics and you want to know something? They're actually pretty racy!

The pre-chorus in particular reads, "Yo sé , yo sé , yo sé , yo sé que tú quieres mi cuerpo, eh, Y quieres controlar mi mente, eh, Y todo el mundo quiere ser dueño de ella. Pero nadie puede, ¡ay!" Which roughly translates to, "I, I, I, I know you want my body, uh. And you want to. control my mind, eh. And everybody wants to own her. But no one can, aye."

'Sangria Wine' Lyrics:

[Chorus: Pharrell Williams]

Honey said she want somebody break her off proper

Now she so relentless so nothing can stop her

Never loved the city (come on, man) but she swear she's the darling (hey darling)

It's 'cause it's so awesome how she move her body

She do the sangria wine (woo), now the sangria wine (uh-huh)

Now moving side to side (woo), now front and behind (uh-huh)

Now sangria wine (woo), now sangria wine (uh-huh)

Now sangria wine (woo), do the sangria wine (uh-huh)

[Verse 1: Camila Cabello]

Move it, I move it

Move my body like it is a pipe

Tutti Frutti, is all that I got

Counter-clockwise, I'm mixin' it up (mixin' it up)

Sip it, sip it, I'll bet that you'll blush

[Pre-Chorus: Camila Cabello]

Yo sé , yo sé , yo sé , yo sé que tú quieres mi cuerpo, eh

Y quieres controlar mi mente, eh

Y todo el mundo quiere ser dueño de ella

Pero nadie puede, ¡ay!

[Chorus: Pharrell Williams & with Camila Cabello]

Honey said she want somebody break her off proper

Now she so relentless so nothing can stop her

Never loved the city (come on, man) but she swear she's the darling (hey darling)

It's 'cause it's so awesome how she move her body

She do the sangria wine (woo), now the sangria wine (uh-huh)

Now moving side to side (woo), now front and behind (uh-huh)

Now sangria wine (woo), now sangria wine (uh-huh)

Now sangria wine (woo), do the sangria wine (uh-huh)

[Bridge]

(Uno) Wait a minute

(Dos) Wait a second

(Tres) ¿Qué, qué?

[Verse 2: Camila Cabello]

Let's float around like the fruit at the top (huh)

In Miami, where winters are hot

[Pre-Chorus: Camila Cabello]

Yo sé , yo sé , yo sé , yo sé que tú quieres mi cuerpo, eh

Y quieres controlar mi mente, eh

Y todo el mundo quiere ser dueño de ella

Pero nadie puede, ¡ay! (noo)

[Chorus: Camila Cabello, Pharrell & Both]

Honey said she want somebody break her off proper

Now she so relentless so nothing can stop her

Never loved the city (come on, man) but she swear she's the darling (hey darling)

It's 'cause it's so awesome how I move my body

She do the sangria wine (woo), now the sangria wine (uh-huh)

Now moving side to side (woo), now front and behind (uh-huh)

Now sangria wine (woo), now sangria wine (uh-huh)

Now sangria wine (woo), do the sangria wine (uh-huh)