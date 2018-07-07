WATCH: Michael Dapaah Sings 'Man's Not Hot' As Gemma Collins And Harry Kane

You've heard Big Shaq sing it, but we got Eminem, Harry Kane and THE GC to sing the iconic anthem, 'Man's Not Hot' at Wireless.

Could Saturday 7th July get any better? We're at Wireless Festival. England thrashed it and are now through to the semi-final of the World Cup.

And Michael Dapaah swung by to pay us a visit at our backstage studio.

The viral sensation - who's most known for his character, Big Shaq - popped by to chat to Roman Kemp about his performance on the stage, and after Camila Cabello nailed it, it only seemed fair we got Michael to cover his hit, 'Man's Not Hot', in the style of loads of stars.

While Michael's Eminem and Cardi B were questionable, we have to give props (and possibly an Oscar) to Mr Dapaah for his impression of TOWIE star, Gemma Collins, and the GOAT, Harry Kane.

Not gonna lie - we'll actually be a tad disappointed if he doesn't channel the GC next time Big Shaq's on stage.

