Big Sean Gave Us His Ultimate Relationship Advice

Big Sean's had some pretty high profile relationships in the past, so we were eager to hear his advice for us!

Having dated Ariana Grande in the past and given that he's now in a happy relationship with fellow music star Jhene Aiko, Big Sean knows a thing or two about the pressure of a high profile relationship.

So when we caught up with Big Sean bacckstage at Wireless Festival, he had some wise words for us...

As you can see in the video above, Big Sean's big relationship advice is 'Sometimes it's better to come from the heart than the pocket", although if you got poclets as full as Big Sean's, we can imagine what comes from the pocket might be pretty decent too though!



Pic: Steven Wiggins

When asked whether cooking a meal is a good move, Sean explained, "You gotta also know your girl too, you gotta know what she likes. She might not like that type of sh*t, she might like going out to eat more. So whatever she likes, just hone in on and catch her off guard."

So if you were wondering how to get romantic with your bae and these little gems work for you, you can thank Big Sean!

