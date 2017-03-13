WATCH: Adele Dedicates Her Moving Performance To A Fan Who Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Her Show

13 March 2017, 11:23

Adele The 59th GRAMMY Awards

Reason 2,395,392 why Adele is one of the nicest people on the planet...

Adele is currently touring around Australia, but her latest performance has caused some pretty major headlines.

During her first of two gigs at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, one fan collapsed due to issues with her heart, and had to be removed from the set. The 'Hello' singer then went and dedicated her performance to said fan, in a moving rendition of 'Take It All' the next day.

> WATCH: "IT'S SUCKING MY BLOOD" - Adele Hilariously Freaks The Eff Out When A Mosquito "Attacks" Her!

Adele apparently stopped her performance of 'Set Fire To The Rain' to check to see if the fan, who suffered from cardiac arrest, saying "There's someone not well and I'm a little bit worried because there's fireworks in this one and I don't want to scare them"

A day later, the 28-year old sought to wish the fan well, by dedicating her touching 'Take It All' to her.

"At this point in the show last night, there was a lady; she got really ill down there and I sang this song and with my back to what was going on" said Adele.

"I knew what was going on but I was really scared and it was at this point I stopped the show to check if she was okay. I don’t know if she's okay yet but I'd like to sing this song for her tonight."

Adele The 59th GRAMMY AwardsPic: Getty

The '25' record-breaker then wished the fan a speedy recovery, and said that she looked forward to finding out who the fan actually is.

> You Can Hear All Of Adele's Biggest Hits Right Now, And All You Have To Do Is Download Our App

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Adele Refuses To Accept Grammy Award And Praises Beyonce

01:06

Trending On Capital FM

carpool karaoke season 1 facebook

Here's Everything We Know About 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Season 1...So Far

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Adele Tickets

Adele Music

See more Adele Music

Adele News

See more Adele News

Adele Attacked By Mosquito Asset

WATCH: "IT'S SUCKING MY BLOOD" - Adele Hilariously Freaks The Eff Out When A Mosquito "Attacks" Her!
Adele Drag Perth 2017

Adele Invited A Drag Doppelgänger Up On Stage To Sing "Rumour Has It" & Her Reaction Is EVERYTHING
Adele

Adele’s Apparently Trying For A Baby In Oz – But Her Family’s Not Happy With The Secret Wedding!

Adele Videos

See more Adele Videos

Adele Grammys 2017

The Ultimate Girl-Boss, Adele, Reveals She’s Raising Her Son To Respect Powerful Women
Adele money

Adele Basically Earned More Than Your House Is Worth PER NIGHT On Her World Tour

Adele Beyonce Grammys

WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!

Adele Pictures

See more Adele Pictures

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Adele arrives at the Oscars 2013

Adele's New Album 2015: 11 Things To Expect From Her Next Record '25'