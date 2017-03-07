WATCH: "IT'S SUCKING MY BLOOD" - Adele Hilariously Freaks The Eff Out When A Mosquito "Attacks" Her!

7 March 2017, 08:24

Adele Attacked By Mosquito Asset

She still played it about 93 times cooler than we ever would.

Adele tends to have thousands of fans screaming and squealing after her, daily.

You may have noticed we didn't say the word "swarming" after a mosquito flew straight into her during one of her live performances.

During her world-tour, in Brisbane, the 'Hello' GRAMMY-winner was "attacked" by a mosquito, and her reaction is the most-Adele thing you could ever imagine.

A fan recorded the incredible moment and uploaded it to Twitter.

Adele Live PerthPic: Getty

During the footage, the 28-year old can be heard screaming "I'm sorry, I'm not Australian, I don't like bugs!

"It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!" continued Adele, before asking the crowd down-under for advice on how to get away from the blood-sucker.

We're not going to lie, if we were an insect, we'd use every opportunity like this to get closer to Adele too.

Adele Drag Perth 2017

Adele Invited A Drag Doppelgänger Up On Stage To Sing "Rumour Has It" & Her Reaction Is EVERYTHING
Adele

Adele's Apparently Trying For A Baby In Oz – But Her Family's Not Happy With The Secret Wedding!
Adele Grammys 2017

The Ultimate Girl-Boss, Adele, Reveals She's Raising Her Son To Respect Powerful Women

Adele money

Adele Basically Earned More Than Your House Is Worth PER NIGHT On Her World Tour

Adele Beyonce Grammys

WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!
One Direction

One Direction Are The Highest Earning Celebs Of Last Year… Despite Being On Hiatus!

One Direction

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World's BIGGEST Icons
Adele arrives at the Oscars 2013

Adele's New Album 2015: 11 Things To Expect From Her Next Record '25'