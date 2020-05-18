Coronavirus Latest: Anyone Over Age Of Five With Symptoms Is Now Eligible For A Test

18 May 2020, 17:01 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 17:42

Anyone over the age of five with symptoms can now take a coronavirus test
Anyone over the age of five with symptoms can now take a coronavirus test. Picture: Getty / PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament today anyone over the age of five with coronavirus symptoms is now eligible to take a test.

Matt Hancock told MPs in Parliament the government is now expanding the capacity for coronavirus testing, meaning anyone over the age of five with COVID-19 symptoms is now eligible to register for a test.

Initially, only key workers with symptoms were able to take a coronavirus test, a list which was later expanded to include employees in other sectors.

Coronavirus Or Hay Fever? How To Tell The Difference In The Symptoms

Now, eligibility has been expanded to be available to almost everyone across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Mr Hancock said in Parliament on Monday: “Every day we are creating more capacity and that means more people can be tested, and the virus has fewer places to hide.

“Today, I can announce to the House that everyone aged five and over with symptoms is now eligible for a test.

“That applies right across the UK in all four nations from now."

It comes after Government expanded the amount of tests able to be carried out each day.

Coronavirus testing in the UK has increased its capacity
Coronavirus testing in the UK has increased its capacity. Picture: Getty

On Sunday, 100,678 tests were carried out within 24 hours.

Over 21,000 contact tracers have meanwhile been recruited in England to help trace the people in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Government have also added the loss of taste and smell (anosmia) as a symptom of coronavirus after scientific advisers told the government to update their advice.

