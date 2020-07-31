Boris Johnson Postpones Latest Coronavirus Lockdown Easing Measure In England

Boris Johnson made the announcement at the Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA images

Boris Johnson is postponing the latest coronavirus lockdown easing measures in England.

Boris Johnson has announced he is pausing plans to relax lockdown restrictions in England this weekend.

The Prime Minister said it is time to ‘squeeze that brake pedal’ on reopening the economy in order to ‘keep the virus under control’.

He made the comments while speaking at a Downing Street press conference.

He said: “On Saturday 1st August you’ll remember we had hoped top reopen in England a number of the higher risk settings that have remained closed and today I’m afraid we’re postponing those changes for at least a fortnight.

“That means until the 15th August at the earliest, casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and the remaining close contact services must remain closed.

“Indoor performances will not resume. Pilots of larger crowds in sports venues in conference centres will not take place and weddings of up to 30 people will not be permitted, but ceremonies, of course, can take place in line with Covid secure guideline.

“I know that steps that we’re taking will be a real blow to many people, to everyone obviously whose wedding plans have been disrupted or who cannot now celebrate Eid in the way that they wish and I’m really sorry about that but we cannot take the risk.

“We will of course study the data carefully and move forward with our intention to open up as soon as we possibly can.”

The decision comes days after Mr Johnson warned the UK could be on the brink of a ‘second wave’.

