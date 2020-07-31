Boris Johnson Postpones Latest Coronavirus Lockdown Easing Measure In England

31 July 2020, 15:46

Boris Johnson made the announcement at the Downing Street press conference.
Boris Johnson made the announcement at the Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA images

Boris Johnson is postponing the latest coronavirus lockdown easing measures in England.

Boris Johnson has announced he is pausing plans to relax lockdown restrictions in England this weekend.

The Prime Minister said it is time to ‘squeeze that brake pedal’ on reopening the economy in order to ‘keep the virus under control’.

COVID-19: Boris Johnson Confirms 'Breakthrough' Drug To Be Available On NHS

He made the comments while speaking at a Downing Street press conference.

He said: “On Saturday 1st August you’ll remember we had hoped top reopen in England a number of the higher risk settings that have remained closed and today I’m afraid we’re postponing those changes for at least a fortnight.

“That means until the 15th August at the earliest, casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and the remaining close contact services must remain closed.

“Indoor performances will not resume. Pilots of larger crowds in sports venues in conference centres will not take place and weddings of up to 30 people will not be permitted, but ceremonies, of course, can take place in line with Covid secure guideline.

“I know that steps that we’re taking will be a real blow to many people, to everyone obviously whose wedding plans have been disrupted or who cannot now celebrate Eid in the way that they wish and I’m really sorry about that but we cannot take the risk.

“We will of course study the data carefully and move forward with our intention to open up as soon as we possibly can.”

The decision comes days after Mr Johnson warned the UK could be on the brink of a ‘second wave’.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Oxford University have made a promising development on their vaccine

Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Safe And ‘Can Train Immune System’

The UK has signed early access to 90 million vaccinations

UK Secures Early Access To 90 Million Coronavirus Vaccinations

People could face a fine if they don't wear face coverings in shops from July 24

Is It Compulsory For Children To Wear Face Masks In Shops?

Boris Johnson said work from home advice will relax from 1 August

Boris Johnson Announces ‘Work From Home’ Guidance Will End 1 August And Hopes 'Normality Will Return By Christmas'
A COVID-19 vaccine trial is showing promising results

COVID-19: Breakthrough In Trial As Vaccine Could Provide 'Double Protection' Against Virus

Ibiza bars and beach clubs are looking a little different after lockdown

How Ibiza Venues Are Becoming Covid Secure As They Re-Open

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters