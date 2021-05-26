6 Heart-Warming Celebrity Friendships That We’re Jealous Of - From Harry Styles & Emma Corrin to Selena Gomez & Jennifer Aniston

The likes of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston all have star-studded friendship groups. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Some of your fave celebs have tight-knit friendships behind the scenes. Find out why the likes of Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Anniston are so close!

These celebrity friendships have us feeling happy and jealous all at the same time!

From Harry Styles and Emma Corrin to Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez, these ultimate celebrity pairs show that you can find friends in the most unlikely of places!

You may get bitten by the green-eyed monster after reading these top celeb friendship picks.

Lets take a look at the friends of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and more...

KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse

KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse crossed paths for the first time whilst filming Riverdale back in 2016, with the pair soon becoming friends off set as well as on.

Five seasons later the couple remains firm friends, with both constantly poking fun at one another on social media - we love to see it!

We bet Cole can't wait to be an honorary uncle to KJ and Clara Berry's first baby!

Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa are colleagues and friends. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez

It may come as a surprise to some that pop sensation Selena Gomez and legendary actress Jennifer Aniston are extremely close!

The unlikely duo share the same manager and soon after meeting, Jennifer took the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer under her wing.

Anniston spoke. to E! News on their relationship: "She's just like a little cherub that I feel like I wanna take care of."

We wonder if Selena is just as excited about the Friends reunion as we are?

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Anniston always make a beeline to each other at events. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are currently filming 'The Policeman'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin have been filming for their eagerly-awaited movie, 'My Policeman', in Brighton since early April.

The talented pair look like they're having a blast working on the project, however, they had crossed paths before when The Crown actress was introduced to Styles at a gig of his in 2019.

The low-key stars haven't divulged too much about their relationship but we do know that the 'Watermelon Sugar' dog-sat for Emma earlier this year - apparently it didn't go swimmingly as he hasn't offered since.

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles have become closer since starting the project. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Mega-stars Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Swift has too many celebrity best friends to count, but her relationship with Blake Lively of Gossip Girl fame is one of our favourites.

This A-list duo traces back to 2016 with the stars forming a tight-knit friendship over the year, from Blake making countless appearances at Taylor's star-studded parties to the actress' children being featured in the songwriter's music!

The songstress even publicly thanked Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds at the 2021 Grammy Awards as she accepted Album of the Year - it doesn't get more 'friendship goals' than that!

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have a close relationship even out of the public eye. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna and Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne and all-around goddess and businesswoman Rihanna have been BFFs ever since they met at none other than a fashion show in 2012 – how else would you expect this stylish pair to meet?

Unlike other couples on this list, these two flipped the script and advanced from being pals first to colleagues second.

Rihanna had a role in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, a 2017 sci-fi film in which Cara played the protagonist.

The supermodel-turned-actress then walked the Savage Fenty runway in 2020 – Rihanna opened her critically acclaimed fashion show with Cara following on the catwalk.

Friends who work together, stay together!

Rihanna and Cara Delevingne both walked the Savage X Fenty Show. Picture: Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale

We all know how this pair met! Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale embarked on their careers together from day dot when they were cast alongside one another in the iconic Disney hit, High School Musical.

In the 15 years since the first film debuted, the actresses have stayed close and have shared significant life moments with one another, with both even being bridesmaids together for a friend in their circle.

Earlier this year Ashely gave birth to her first child with musician husband Christopher French and Vanessa was quick to see her best friend before the baby's arrival as soon travel restrictions eased.

