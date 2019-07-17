Exclusive

WATCH: Mabel Teaches You Popular Swedish Phrases

17 July 2019, 15:30

Pop superstar Mabel is known for hits such as 'Finders Keepers' and 'One Shot' but many forget that she's actually bilingual too!

Mabel's a talented lady, this is just a fact. She's played to 80,000 people at Capital's Summertime Ball, she sings some of the biggest songs of the year AND she can speak fluent Swedish.

We couldn't resist giving her some old Swedish phrases to translate and the results were both hilarious and informative.

WATCH: Mabel Sings 'Old Town Road' In Swedish

Mabel translates Swedish phrases
Mabel translates Swedish phrases. Picture: Capital

Consider this an opportunity to learn some of the more obscure Swedish phrases such as 'walk like a cat around hot porridge'.

Mabel's debut album 'High Expectations' is due for release on 8th August 2019 and is set to have the likes of 'Don't Call Me Up' and 'Fine Line' grace the track listing. Bring. It. On.

