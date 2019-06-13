WATCH: Mabel Sings 'Old Town Road' In Swedish

13 June 2019, 08:48

Mabel - who's the daughter of Swedish singer, Neneh Cherry - sang Lil Nas X's hit, 'Old Town Road', in Swedish.

Mabel can speak fluent Swedish, as her mother, Neneh Cherry, is Swedish. So when she joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, she took it upon herself to sing one of the world's biggest song in her mother's language.

She recently sang the theme tune to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in Swedish, so Mabel followed it up by singing Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Old Town Road'.

> Mabel Pied An Unsuspecting Member Of The Public Straight In The Face

Mabel caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Mabel caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Not only did Mabel perform the tune in Swedish; she also spoke about her excitement to tour with Khalid, alongside RAYE, after seeing him performs his hits at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Mabel and RAYE are supporting the 'Talk' singer for two nights at London's The O2 - Tuesday, 17 September, and Wednesday, 18 September.

> Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With All Of The Stars On Our App

Mabel's debut album, 'High Expectations', is set for release on 2 August 2019, and will see her collaborate with the likes of Kamille, and includes singles 'Don't Call Me Up' and 'Mad Love'.

Wireless 2019

