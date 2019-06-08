WATCH: Mabel Pied An Unsuspecting Member Of The Public Straight In The Face

Mabel channeled her inner-Harry Styles and pied an innocent member of the public backstage at the #CapitalSTB.

Back in April 2018, Harry Styles thanked Mabel for touring with him by planting a cream pie on her face. So Will Manning dared her to do the same at this year's #CapitalSTB.

Before she performed the likes of 'Finders Keepers' on Wembley's iconic stage to 80,000 people, Mabel was challenged to chuck a pie in a passerby's face.

Mabel caught up with Will Manning at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

Luckily, Mabel's tour manager, Paolo, was on standby to get smacked in the face with a soggy cream pie. The 'Don't Call Me Up' star screamed "I LOVE YOU" as she pied him.

Mabel later took to the #CapitalSTB stage to sing 'Fine Line', where she sung alongside the likes of Jax Jones, 5 Seconds of Summer and Mark Ronson.

Mabel supported the One Direction lad for several nights until he joined her on stage during a performance in Dublin, where he pied her during her performance of 'Finders Keepers'.