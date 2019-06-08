Mabel's Summertime Ball Was Pop Perfection As She Performed Hits Including 'Don't Call Me Up'

Mabel rocked blue hair for her Summertime Ball performance. Picture: PA

Mabel turned up and turned it out for her spot at the #CapitalSTB and let everyone know the kind of pop iconic she is with a hit-filled set that had everybody up and partying.

Mabel's becoming a stadium performer professional after putting on a show to remember in 2018 and returning for the 2019 Summertime Ball- this time armed with a stack of new hits and a parade of dancers that let everyone know the pop princess is here!

> Keep Up With All The Latest Summertime Ball 2019 News Here

Serving a seriously enviable look (as she always does), the 23-year-old had 80,000 people singing the words to hits including 'Finders Keepers' and 'Don't Call Me Up' as she showed everyone her superstar status, check out the performances below!

Opening with her and Not3s's enormous 2017 hit 'Fine Line', Mabel's choreography has us trying it out in the mirror as we speak...

The London singer belted out 'Finders Keepers' and reminded us why she's such a great Baller

She showed the crowd who's boss with 'My Lover' and we're pretty sure they loved every second of it...

Bringing the set to a close with her most recent release 'Don't Call Me Up' had everyone rejecting their exes call all at once

Fancy seeing Mabel pie someone off, literally, backstage? Of course you do

Set List

- Fine Line

- Finders Keepers

- My Lover

- Don't Call Me Up

> Download Our App For All The Latest News & Backstage Gossip From The Capital's STB!