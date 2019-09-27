WATCH: Mabel & Vick Hope Go Speed Dating With Capital Listeners

The 'High Expectations' singer hit the bar with our very own Vick Hope to find love... and it was as eventful as you'd expect.

If there's one thing you don't mention when you're on air with Roman Kemp, it's that you really want to go speed dating. Because the likelihood of him actually setting something like that up is very high.

Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) for Mabel, he did exactly that and now the Ring Ring star had a line of guys ready to sweep her off her feet.

Mabel goes Speed Dating with Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

Of course, we couldn't let Mabel go on these dates alone so Roman enlisted the help of Vick to jump into the dating scene with her.

