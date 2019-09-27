WATCH: Mabel & Vick Hope Go Speed Dating With Capital Listeners

27 September 2019, 17:41 | Updated: 27 September 2019, 18:32

The 'High Expectations' singer hit the bar with our very own Vick Hope to find love... and it was as eventful as you'd expect.

If there's one thing you don't mention when you're on air with Roman Kemp, it's that you really want to go speed dating. Because the likelihood of him actually setting something like that up is very high.

Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) for Mabel, he did exactly that and now the Ring Ring star had a line of guys ready to sweep her off her feet.

WATCH: Mabel Teaches You Popular Swedish Phrases

Mabel goes Speed Dating with Capital Breakfast
Mabel goes Speed Dating with Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

Of course, we couldn't let Mabel go on these dates alone so Roman enlisted the help of Vick to jump into the dating scene with her.

Speaking of Roman... from Monday 7th October he's embarking on an epic challenge in aid of Capital’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. Roman’s No Money Road Trip will see Roman face the daunting task of travelling 1000 miles around the UK to present five breakfast shows in five days, but without money or the help of his phone.

> Grab Our App And Keep Up To Date With All Of The No Money Road Trip

You can support Roman by texting ROMAN5 to 70766 to donate £5. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. If you're under 16, please ask the bill payer's permission first. Standard network charges may apply. T&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

