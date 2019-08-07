Mabel Confirms She's Single As Josh Denzel Spotted Liking Her Instagram Pics

Mabel confirms she's single as Josh Denzel spotted liking her Instagram pics. Picture: Getty Images

Mabel has revealed that she's "very single" and it's been brought to her attention that Love Island 2018 star Josh Denzel has been loose with the like button on Mabel's Instagram.

Mabel's latest single might be all about 'Mad Love' but the singer has confirmed that she's not currently dating anyone.

The singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and stated that she's "very single at the moment."

But Ro, Vick and Sonny have noticed a certain Love Island star has been liking a lot of Mabel's Instagram uploads recently - 2018 finalist and now social media presenter Josh Denzel.

Speaking last month at Love Island: The Experience on the night of this year's final, Josh told Capital that he's currently on the market. He had been dating fellow Islander Kaz Crossley but the pair split in January this year.

Unfortunately for him, it seems his moves haven't been noticed by Mabel, who seemed surprised: "Is he on there? Josh!"

She admitted it can be tough dating because of the type of music she makes: "Sadly, there is a weird misconception that a strong, independent woman is not girlfriend material."

Mabel's debut album High Expectations was released on Friday, which includes the singles 'Don't Call Me Up', 'Mad Love' and 'Finders Keepers'.

