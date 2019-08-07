Mabel Confirms She's Single As Josh Denzel Spotted Liking Her Instagram Pics

7 August 2019, 13:42

Mabel confirms she's single as Josh Denzel spotted liking her Instagram pics
Mabel confirms she's single as Josh Denzel spotted liking her Instagram pics. Picture: Getty Images

Mabel has revealed that she's "very single" and it's been brought to her attention that Love Island 2018 star Josh Denzel has been loose with the like button on Mabel's Instagram.

Mabel's latest single might be all about 'Mad Love' but the singer has confirmed that she's not currently dating anyone.

The singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and stated that she's "very single at the moment."

> WATCH: Mabel Sings 'Old Town Road' In Swedish

But Ro, Vick and Sonny have noticed a certain Love Island star has been liking a lot of Mabel's Instagram uploads recently - 2018 finalist and now social media presenter Josh Denzel.

Speaking last month at Love Island: The Experience on the night of this year's final, Josh told Capital that he's currently on the market. He had been dating fellow Islander Kaz Crossley but the pair split in January this year.

Unfortunately for him, it seems his moves haven't been noticed by Mabel, who seemed surprised: "Is he on there? Josh!"

'Love Island Live' Photocall
'Love Island Live' Photocall. Picture: Getty

She admitted it can be tough dating because of the type of music she makes: "Sadly, there is a weird misconception that a strong, independent woman is not girlfriend material."

Mabel's debut album High Expectations was released on Friday, which includes the singles 'Don't Call Me Up', 'Mad Love' and 'Finders Keepers'.

You can hear more from Mabel when she co-hosts The Official Big Top 40 with Will Manning this Sunday from 4pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

Latest Mabel News

See more Latest Mabel News

Mabel teaches you Swedish phrases

WATCH: Mabel Teaches You Popular Swedish Phrases

Mabel sang 'Old Town Road' in Swedish

WATCH: Mabel Sings 'Old Town Road' In Swedish

Mabel pied someone backstage at the #CapitalSTB

WATCH: Mabel Pied An Unsuspecting Member Of The Public Straight In The Face
Mabel rocked blue hair for her Summertime Ball performance

Mabel's Summertime Ball Was Pop Perfection As She Performed Hits Including 'Don't Call Me Up'
Mabel Facts Instagram

Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & Where She Was Born And Raised

More News

See more More News

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look 'happily in love' according to a body language expert

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Affections Decoded By Body Language Expert: ‘They’re Happily In Love’

Shawn Mendes

Kylie Jenner was spotted jetting off with a huge white dress

Kylie Jenner Spotted Jetting Off With A Wedding Dress Ahead Of Her 22nd Birthday Celebrations On Italian Coast

News

Jesy Nelson shared a statement about crying

Jesy Nelson Pens Emotional Statement About Why It's Okay To Cry

Little Mix

Kylie Jenner has an incredible net worth

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Much Is Lip Kit Queen Worth As She Tops Instagram Rich List