5 Times Lizzo Broke The Internet: From Her Friendship With Harry Styles To Her Flute Playing

9 April 2020, 12:57

Lizzo will perform at the 'One World' concert benefit for COVID-19
Lizzo will perform at the 'One World' concert benefit for COVID-19. Picture: PA

Lizzo is set to perform at the Global Citizen 'One World: Home Together’ concert and we’ve rounded up five unforgettable times she’s made headlines.

Lizzo is one of the biggest stars around right now, so it's no surprise she’ll be performing at Lady Gaga’s Global Citizen 'One World: Home Together’ concert, in efforts to entertain people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the TV concert, we’ve rounded up five essential moments in pop history where the ‘Juice' hitmaker has gone viral.

From her friendship with Harry Styles to her twerking on stage, let’s tale a look at the times she’s broken the internet…

When Lizzo performed ‘Juice’ with Harry Styles

The moment that kicked off the most iconic BFF bond around was when the ‘Falling’ star joined Lizzo on stage during her show in Miami, Florida, in January.

The pair gave the most memorable performance which became the start of a beautiful friendship.

When Lizzo held hands with Harry Styles

Following their ‘Juice’ performance the previous month, the stars were both seated near each other at the 2020 BRITs, which meant they couldn’t keep apart in between performances!

When host Jack Whitehall asked the 'Truth Hurts’ hitmaker abut her friendship with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, she grabbed her good pal Haz and held his hand.

The pair even had a little cuddle on camera and fans were praising Hizzo!

When Lizzo twerked in a thong at a basketball game

In December 2019, the star faced some backlash after twerking in a thong at a Lakers game.

She was met with complaints that she wasn’t wearing an ‘appropriate outfit around kids’.

However, the ‘Good As Hell' star hit back in an Instagram video, saying: "I know that I'm shocking because you’ve never seen, in a long time, a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do,

“Dressing the way it dresses and moving the way that it moves but I don’t ever want to censor myself because I'm suddenly famous.

"I don’t wanna censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks I'm not sexy to them [sic]."

When she played the flute AND twerked at the same time

Anyone who knows Lizzo knows she’s an absolute queen at playing the flute and at the 2019 BET Awards, she took the stage to perform 'Truth Hurts’, play the flute AND twerk all at the same time - we officially bow down.

When she wore an 'invisible' dress on the red carpet

View this post on Instagram

Me, after drinking 8 glasses of water and eating kale

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Who could forget the time Lizzo showed up to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in a green dress just to blend in with the green screen?!

If that wasn’t hilarious enough, she had the most iconic Instagram caption: "Me, after drinking 8 glasses of water and eating kale.”

