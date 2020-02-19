Every Time Lizzo Stole The Show At The BRITs 2020 Including BFFs With Harry Styles

19 February 2020, 12:13

Lizzo stole the show at the 2020 BRITs
Lizzo stole the show at the 2020 BRITs. Picture: PA

Lizzo undeniably stole the show at the 2020 BRITs, from putting on an unforgettably medley of hits to having a blast with her BFF Harry Styles.

Lizzo jetted in from across the pond to show the BRITs whose the queen, from werking the red carpet dressed as a giant chocolate bar, to chugging a neat glass of tequila nicked from her BFF, Harry Styles's table, she completely stole the show.

The 31-year-old superstar showed everyone how to make the most out of any BRITs evening, so here's every time she was 100% that b**** across the evening...

Red Carpet

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Never one for an understated look, Lizzo stepped out in a breathtaking Moschino gown that resembled a giant chocolate bar, complete with a chocolate clutch she posed with, biting the bag.

To sum it up, she looked like a whole snack.

Her hair was piled on top of her head in a seriously complex series of buns, serving us 2020 'Whoville' vibes and rocking it every step of the way.

She got some of the loudest screams of the night from fans waiting on the carpet, who immediately broke into song when they saw her, and served us another two outfits throughout the night like a true pro.

Warner Music & CIROC BRIT's After Party
Warner Music & CIROC BRIT's After Party. Picture: Getty

Snuggling Harry Styles

Ever since they performed together across the pond last week, with Harry joining her on stage for a rendition of 'Juice', the pair have struck up a pretty incredible friendship, and being seated beside one another during the ceremony made for some of the most entertaining moments of the night.

The pair nestled into each other in their finest clobber, cheered each other on as they each took to the stage, and things got a lot crazier towards the end of the night...

Performance

Unable to decided between her catalogue of hits, Lizzo gave a medley of hits, including 'Truth Hurts, 'Cuz I Love You' and 'Good As Hell' much to everyone's joy, beginning the performance on a raised platform with a sweeping train, looking all ethereal, before ripping off the material and breaking down into her energy filled set.

She did, however, miss out on the award for International Female Solo Artist to Billie Eilish, who shouted her out in her speech, and we loved to see the love!

Chugging an actual cup of tequila

Harry Styles celebrates as Lizzo chugs a glass of tequila on the BRITs
Harry Styles celebrates as Lizzo chugs a glass of tequila on the BRITs. Picture: ITV/BRITs

In what was undoubtedly the highlight of the whole night, Lizzo took a wine glass from Harry's table, which turned out to be full of tequila, and necked the entire thing on live TV whilst Mr. Styles roared with joy, Jack Whitehall cheered down the microphone, and the whole of the O2 and the viewing public tried to digest what was going on.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer made the 2020 BRITs one to remember, and we should all be praying she returns next year.

