WATCH: Lizzo Cries & Tells Haters To 'Kiss Her A** After Her 'Inappropriate' Thong Dress Went Viral

10 December 2019, 16:04 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 16:06

Lizzo responds to criticism of her 'thong dress' at a basketball match
Lizzo responds to criticism of her 'thong dress' at a basketball match. Picture: Getty Images/ Lizzo Instagram

Lizzo has hit back at people who said she should've censored herself after wearing a thong dress to a basketball game, and the 'Good As Hell' singer is not bothered.

Lizzo has responded to the backlash she received after twerking in a thong at a Lakers Game, telling people know she isn't bothered by their criticism in an Instagram live and becoming tearful as she spoke to the camera.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer went viral after rocking up to the sports game in a dress cut out at the back to reveal her thong, and twerked when the 'Lakers girls' performed to her song, 'Juice' which she said she couldn't help but turn up to.

Lizzo: Everything You Need To Know About Her And Her New Song 'Juice'

Taking to Instagram to defend herself, she said: "Never ever let somebody stop you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been, now everyone's looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism.

"Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest ive ever been, im surrounded by love."

She continued: "I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know what, if you really really don’t lie my a**, you can kiss it."

Lizzo received backlash for twerking at Lakers game
Lizzo received backlash for twerking at Lakers game. Picture: Twitter

As the clip went viral online, people flooded Twitter with comments about how "inappropriate" it was.

One comment read: "Damm.. keep that shit private sister."

"I don’t even have as much of an issue with her twerking. That simply wasn’t an appropriate outfit for that venue. I have no issue with Lizzo or plus size women. That outfit isn’t okay for anyone at any size," added another.

However, some fans seemed to think the stint was hilarious and backed the star, with one tweeting: "I’m the only one that would’ve been lit with my kids sitting right beside me bc Lizzo was there twerking.

"Some of those kids are exposed to toxic home environments and Lizzo’s a** being out is the least of our worries. Most of the people making it about the kids don’t have kids."

The 'Truth Hurts' singer continued her Instagram rant to explain she is a "really solid, grounded person" and won't censor herself for the internet.

"I know that I'm shocking because you’ve never seen, in a long time, a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do," she continued, "and dressing the way it dresses and moving the way that it moves but I don’t ever want to censor myself because I'm suddenly famous.

"I don’t wanna censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks I'm not sexy to them [sic]."

The star had just dropped the music video for her track 'Good As Hell' and some fans were convinced she did it all for a publicity stunt, with one penning:

"Lizzo twerking at the Lakers game and then immediately releasing the second Good as Hell video was just the smartest promo move lmao."

In the visuals, she based it around band kids at school, and coming from a musical background with her flute abilities, we are seriously impressed!

