Liam Payne – ‘Familiar’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

9 December 2018, 16:37 | Updated: 9 December 2018, 17:00

Performing fan favourite ‘Familiar’, Liam Payne absolutely nailed his live set at the #CapitalJBB!

When it comes to live music, Liam Payne knows how to get a crowd going and he certainly proved that at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

After being met by a wall of screams as he jumped onto the stage, Liam burst into his opening song ‘Bedroom Floor’ and proved just why his fans are so passionate about his music.

Liam Payne dancing at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Liam Payne dancing on stage. Picture: PA

Having wowed audiences across the world for years now, Liam is no stranger to performing in huge venues like London’s O2 and he owned the arena throughout his breathtaking set – bravo Mr Payne!

Check out Liam’s performance of ‘Familiar’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Liam Payne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Bedroom Floor’
‘Get Low’
‘Familiar’
‘Strip That Down’

Liam Payne – ‘Familiar’ Lyrics

J Balvin, man
Liam Payne
My G

It's simple, you dip low
Your hips roll, you do the Calypso
An intro is all that I need, oh, yeah

Yo empiezo primero
Tú sabes lo que me refiero
De cero, sabes que estoy pa' ti (ti, ti)

Ooh, ooh, I just wanted to get your name
But if it's cool, I wanna get inside your brain
Oh-uh-ahh

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar? (yeah)
I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' ya (hey)
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin', I'm feelin' ya
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

Your waistline, the bassline (bass)
In real life, don't want it on FaceTime
'Cause great minds, they think just the same (hey, yeah)
You shake like vibrato
A model or some kind of bottle
Well, pour up 'cause I want a taste (a taste, oh)

Ooh, ooh, I just wanted to get your name
(Sólo quería tu nombre, baby)
But if it's cool, I wanna get inside your brain

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar? (familiar)
I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' ya (familiar)
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' ya (feelin' ya)
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

Ah-ah-ah-ah
(Solamente tú y yo)
Ah-ah-ah-ah
(Solamente tú y yo)
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

Quisiera que tú y yo nos familiarizemos
Un poco de química y el party prendemos
Olvida las criticas, si nos entendemos
¿Qué tú cree si en tu mente nos metemos?
Señorita, qué necesita
Sería mucho mejor si participas
Así de lejos no, mejor cerquita
Yo voy hacerte todo lo que me permitas
Y sabes que lo que te pones te queda bien (queda bien)
Y me caes mucho mejor que un billete de cien

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' ya
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' ya
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know ya
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know you
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know ya
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

Liam Payne at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Liam Payne smouldered on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018.

