WATCH: Jonas Blue Lost HRVY Backstage And Couldn't Find Him For Their Performance!

Before their performance at this year's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Jonas Blue accidentally lost HRVY and had to search high and low in The O2 to find him.

Jonas Blue and HRVY have collaborated together at Capital's Summertime Ball, but it almost didn't happen this year at the #CapitalJBB!

Whilst speaking to Jimmy Hill backstage, at The O2, the 'What I Like About You' hitmaker realised that he'd lost HRVY, and needed to find him before they took to the stage.

Jonas Blue was joined by JP Cooper and HRVY. Picture: PA Images

Realising that the pair wouldn't be able to perform their hit 'Younger' together, Jonas Blue and Jimmy charged through The O2's corridors to find his fellow Jingle Bell Ball performer.

After a long, arduous search, Jonas Blue had to give up on trying to find him, and simply had to leave a panicked voice mail. (Don't worry - we know the pair reunited before they took to the stage together.)

In previous Jingle Bell Balls, Jonas Blue has brought several special guests to join him on stage, including Jack and Jack, Liam Payne and Becky Hill.

At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball last year, Roman Kemp challenged Jonas Blue to shave one of the backstage worker's hair, after several of Capital Breakfast's listeners thought he looked more like a barber than a world-class producer.

Jonas Blue first rose to fame after his debut single - a tropical house cover of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' - reached Number 2 on The Official Big Top 40. Since, he has gone to work with the likes of RAYE, Tiësto and another Baller, Rita Ora.

