WATCH: Jonas Blue Wrecks One Of The #CapitalJBB's Crew's Hair. Again.

Jonas Blue returned to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball to brand Roman Kemp's social media guy's hair, by shaving it and wrecking it.

Jonas Blue returned to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, after shaving Roman Kemp's social media guy's hair at the Summertime Ball, to...

Shave Roman Kemp's social media guy's hair. Again.

> Jonas Blue Calls Out Marvin Humes For Being “Boring”…

Jonas Blue shaved "JB" into the back of the #CapitalJBB's crew's head. Picture: Capital

After Jonas' own mother told him off for completely wrecking his hair at the Summertime Ball, the 'Rise' producer went and carved his own initials, JB, into the back of his head.

We're all excited to see Jonas Blue's set at the #CapitalJBB...

Except for the social media guy, who is now off to find himself a nice barber.

> Grab Our App To Catch The Latest From Jonas Blue At The #CapitalJBB