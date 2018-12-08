Jonas Blue Brought Jack & Jack, Liam Payne And More Out For His Jingle Bell Ball Set!

It wouldn't be the Jingle Bell Ball without an amazing DJ and a tonne of surprise guests, would it?!

He's got a huge catalogue of hits under his belt already, so what better way to get in the mood for the UK's biggest Christmas party than with an incredible Jonas Blue set?

Jonas kicked off his Jingle Bell Ball set with 'Back And Forth', bringing out Becky Hill to perform it with him.

He entertained the crowd with 'By Your Side' before getting everyone singing to 'Mama'.

'Rise' saw him bring out his second surprise of the show in the form of Jack And Jack to the screams of the O2 crowd.

'Fast Car', the track that first burst Jonas into the spotlight sounded even more amazing live at London's O2 - there's nothing this guy can't do!

The Jingle Bell Ball crowd went crazy for 'Perfect Strangers', dancing along from beginning to end.

He had one last surprise in store to close his huge set, bringing out Liam Payne and Lennon Stella for 'Polaroid'.

Jonas looked VERY handsome on the red carpet in a red and black outfit - we're big fans of this look!

Jonas Blue on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Ahead of his turn on the Jingle Bell Ball stage, Jonas Blue put his hairdressing skills to the test by shaving his initials into some poor unsuspecting elf's head.

Jonas Blue – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Back And Forth' with Becky Hill

'By Your Side'

'Mama'

'Rise' with Jack and Jack

'Fast Car'

'Perfect Strangers'

'Polaroid' with Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

