Kevin Jonas Finally Gets Camp Rock Birdhouse From Daughter & Fans Are Shocked She Doesn’t Get The Reference

Kevin Jonas' daughter made a Camp Rock joke and didn't even realise. Picture: Instagram

Kevin Jonas’s daughter, Alena, made a birdhouse and Jonas Brothers’ fans couldn’t believe she didn’t understand the Camp Rock link.

Jonas Brothers’ fans were sent into a meltdown after Kevin shared a video of his daughter, Alena, not understanding a Camp Rock reference.

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of him sat in the car with his six-year-old daughter, who made a birdhouse at school.

He said: “When you pick your daughter up from school,” before asking Alena what she made.

His eldest child responded: “I made a birdhouse.”

@kevinjonas finally got his birdhouse and from his birthday eldest daughter of all people 🥺🥰 I know in CR2 he got one when he was a counsellor but still the feels 😂 pic.twitter.com/BPtU0au0M2 — 🥀✨فریہ🥀✨ (@FIFI1992) March 3, 2020

The 32-year-old then jokingly shook his head and added: “She doesn’t even know.”

True JoBro’s fans will know the seriously nostalgic throwback of Kevin's character, Jason Gray, who famously asks his brother Joe: “Oh, and can you make me a birdhouse or something?”

Camp Rock lovers flooded to comments to praise the iconic reference, with one penning: "Omg my jaw dropped when I saw this, wow I’m so happy that Kevin finally got his birdhouse. I love this, I’m so happy for Kevin, I hope when she is older she will understand the reference @kevinjonas [sic].”

Another tweeted: "I seriously can’t cope with this if you don’t get this you’re either too young or you weren’t a true Disney fan @jonasbrothers @kevinjonas #BirdHouse.”

Well @kevinjonas at least you got your birdhouse 😂 pic.twitter.com/1W1VAuTLq2 — Lisa ッ (@KevinJsAngels) March 3, 2020

“Awwww, she finally got you a bird house!! So lovely,” added a third.

Considering the Disney film was released in 2008, we’re not surprised Alena hasn’t caught on to the Camp Rock jokes yet.

Kevin and his wife, Danielle, also have a 3-year-old daughter called Valentina, so we’re sure they’ll be clued up about the iconic movie soon enough!

