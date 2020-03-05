Kevin Jonas Finally Gets Camp Rock Birdhouse From Daughter & Fans Are Shocked She Doesn’t Get The Reference

5 March 2020, 13:09

Kevin Jonas' daughter made a Camp Rock joke and didn't even realise
Kevin Jonas' daughter made a Camp Rock joke and didn't even realise. Picture: Instagram

Kevin Jonas’s daughter, Alena, made a birdhouse and Jonas Brothers’ fans couldn’t believe she didn’t understand the Camp Rock link.

Jonas Brothers’ fans were sent into a meltdown after Kevin shared a video of his daughter, Alena, not understanding a Camp Rock reference.

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of him sat in the car with his six-year-old daughter, who made a birdhouse at school.

Sophie Turner Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child With Joe Jonas

He said: “When you pick your daughter up from school,” before asking Alena what she made.

His eldest child responded: “I made a birdhouse.”

The 32-year-old then jokingly shook his head and added: “She doesn’t even know.”

True JoBro’s fans will know the seriously nostalgic throwback of Kevin's character, Jason Gray, who famously asks his brother Joe: “Oh, and can you make me a birdhouse or something?”

Camp Rock lovers flooded to comments to praise the iconic reference, with one penning: "Omg my jaw dropped when I saw this, wow I’m so happy that Kevin finally got his birdhouse. I love this, I’m so happy for Kevin, I hope when she is older she will understand the reference @kevinjonas [sic].”

Another tweeted: "I seriously can’t cope with this if you don’t get this you’re either too young or you weren’t a true Disney fan @jonasbrothers @kevinjonas #BirdHouse.”

“Awwww, she finally got you a bird house!! So lovely,” added a third.

Considering the Disney film was released in 2008, we’re not surprised Alena hasn’t caught on to the Camp Rock jokes yet.

Kevin and his wife, Danielle, also have a 3-year-old daughter called Valentina, so we’re sure they’ll be clued up about the iconic movie soon enough!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  11. 11
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  13. 13
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  19. 19
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  29. 29
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  34. 34
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  36. 36
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  38. 38
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Who has Katy Perry dated in the past?

Katy Perry’s Complete Dating History – All Her Boyfriends From Russell Brand to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry

Luke Perry died of a stroke on 4 March 2019

Riverdale Stars Including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, And Madelaine Petsch Pay Tribute To Luke Perry One Year On From His Sudden Death

TV & Film

Stormzy and Alexandra Burke spark dating rumours after tour visit

Stormzy & Alexandra Burke Post Backstage Snaps As She Flies Out To His Tour
Lizzo threw shade at TikTok after they deleted some of her content

Lizzo Accuses TikTok Of Double Standards After Her Bathing Suit Videos Got Deleted: "We Need To Talk"
Demi Lovato spoke about her relapse on The Ellen Show

Demi Lovato Reveals She ‘Didn’t Get The Help She Needed’ As She Addresses Sobriety On Ellen

Demi Lovato