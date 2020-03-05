Kevin Jonas Finally Gets Camp Rock Birdhouse From Daughter & Fans Are Shocked She Doesn’t Get The Reference
5 March 2020, 13:09
Kevin Jonas’s daughter, Alena, made a birdhouse and Jonas Brothers’ fans couldn’t believe she didn’t understand the Camp Rock link.
Jonas Brothers’ fans were sent into a meltdown after Kevin shared a video of his daughter, Alena, not understanding a Camp Rock reference.
The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of him sat in the car with his six-year-old daughter, who made a birdhouse at school.
He said: “When you pick your daughter up from school,” before asking Alena what she made.
His eldest child responded: “I made a birdhouse.”
KEVIN FINALLY GOT HIS BIRDHOUSE!!!!!!!! @kevinjonas pic.twitter.com/5DLdUg7YFF— nay ◟̽◞̽ (@jbswaggeer) March 3, 2020
@kevinjonas finally got his birdhouse and from his birthday eldest daughter of all people 🥺🥰 I know in CR2 he got one when he was a counsellor but still the feels 😂 pic.twitter.com/BPtU0au0M2— 🥀✨فریہ🥀✨ (@FIFI1992) March 3, 2020
The 32-year-old then jokingly shook his head and added: “She doesn’t even know.”
True JoBro’s fans will know the seriously nostalgic throwback of Kevin's character, Jason Gray, who famously asks his brother Joe: “Oh, and can you make me a birdhouse or something?”
Camp Rock lovers flooded to comments to praise the iconic reference, with one penning: "Omg my jaw dropped when I saw this, wow I’m so happy that Kevin finally got his birdhouse. I love this, I’m so happy for Kevin, I hope when she is older she will understand the reference @kevinjonas [sic].”
Another tweeted: "I seriously can’t cope with this if you don’t get this you’re either too young or you weren’t a true Disney fan @jonasbrothers @kevinjonas #BirdHouse.”
Well @kevinjonas at least you got your birdhouse 😂 pic.twitter.com/1W1VAuTLq2— Lisa ッ (@KevinJsAngels) March 3, 2020
“Awwww, she finally got you a bird house!! So lovely,” added a third.
Considering the Disney film was released in 2008, we’re not surprised Alena hasn’t caught on to the Camp Rock jokes yet.
Kevin and his wife, Danielle, also have a 3-year-old daughter called Valentina, so we’re sure they’ll be clued up about the iconic movie soon enough!
