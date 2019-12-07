Jonas Blue Had London's O2 On Its Feet With His Enormous #CapitalJBB Dance Set

7 December 2019, 20:54

Jonas Blue turned the energy to 150% with his #CapitalJBB DJ set
Jonas Blue turned the energy to 150% with his #CapitalJBB DJ set. Picture: PA

Jonas Blue has returned to London's O2 for the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball and played an iconic set full of his biggest tunes, from 'Polaroid', to 'Mama.'

Jingle Bell Ball veteran and global superstar DJ, Jonas Blue, knows exactly the right formula to turn 18,000 people up with his dance anthems, and even treated the audience to a surprise extra track from none other than 'Stack It Up' singer, Liam Payne.

Together, the pair performed 'Polaroid', and that wasn't the only trick Jonas had up his sleeve- introducing everyone's favourite HRVY to the stage for 'Younger.'

  1. Jonas Blue re-introduced superstar Liam Payne to the stage for 'Polaroid'

The DJ stepped onto the #CapitalJBB red carpet flanked with his iconic collaborators, JP Cooper and HRVY, looking as cool as ever ahead of his enormous set!

Jonas Blue arriving at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019
Jonas Blue arriving at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, backstage, Jimmy Hill caught up with the musician, who briefly lost a vital component to the evening's performance- HRVY, as well as knocking and running from Rita Ora and Ava Max (rude, but like, we'll allow it) and then toured us around his actual dressing room which has some seriously weird stuff in!

Set List

- Perfect Strangers

- By Your Side

- Back and Forth

- Rise

- Younger

- What I Like About You

- Mama

- Polaroid

