Jax Jones Proves He's The King Of The #CapitalJBB With Huge Twist

On Air Now
Aimee Vivian at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT 12pm - 3pm
8 December 2019, 10:45
Jax Jones doesn't show up to a Jingle Bell Ball without an enormous festive themed trick up his sleeve, and this year is no different.
Superstar producer and DJ, Jax Jones, proved why Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT is the UK's biggest Christmas party by bringing a gigantic cast of dancers dressed as Christmas trees and Christmas puddings!
Jax broke the record for the most amount of performers there's ever been in a single Jingle Bell Ball set and the surprises didn't stop there - he also brought out Raye and Ella Henderson for their massive hits.
- Harder
- Play
- You Don't Know Me
- This Is Real
- Ring Ring
- Breathe
- Instruction
- All Day and Night
> Download Our App For All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News
See more Latest Years & Years News