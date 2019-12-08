Jax Jones Proves He's The King Of The #CapitalJBB With Huge Twist

8 December 2019, 10:45

Ella Henderson joins Jax Jones on stage for 'This Is Real'
Ella Henderson joins Jax Jones on stage for 'This Is Real'. Picture: PA Images

Jax Jones doesn't show up to a Jingle Bell Ball without an enormous festive themed trick up his sleeve, and this year is no different.

Superstar producer and DJ, Jax Jones, proved why Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT is the UK's biggest Christmas party by bringing a gigantic cast of dancers dressed as Christmas trees and Christmas puddings!

Jax broke the record for the most amount of performers there's ever been in a single Jingle Bell Ball set and the surprises didn't stop there - he also brought out Raye and Ella Henderson for their massive hits.

  1. Jax Jones brought out his mate Ella Henderson to perform their h-u-g-e new single 'This is Real' and got the whole crowd bouncing.

Set List

- Harder

- Play

- You Don't Know Me

- This Is Real

- Ring Ring

- Breathe

- Instruction

- All Day and Night

