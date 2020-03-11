James Arthur Shares Selfie From Hospital Bed After Cancelling Leeds Show

11 March 2020, 16:58 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 17:00

James Arthur has lost his voice.
James Arthur has lost his voice. Picture: PA

James Arthur shared a message from his hospital bed after cancelling his latest show.

James Arthur has been forced to cancel his upcoming gig in Leeds due to illness.

The ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ singer was supposed to be performing at the First Direct arena tonight (11th Match), but the show is no longer going ahead.

James Arthur Donates £1,000 To Terminally Ill Fan After Pulling Out Of Teenage Cancer Charity Gig Over Anxiety Battle

He shared a statement on Instagram, which read: “I was losing my voice last night in Glasgow and want to be able to deliver my best performance at all shows, and so regretfully I need to reschedule tonight’s show in Leeds to Monday 16th March.

“I’m so sorry and I hope you can all still come along! Tickets for tonight’s show will be valid.”

Shortly after, he shared a selfie on his Story, showing him wearing a mask, which read: “I just lost my voice I’m afraid! With the way I sing and perform being so high intensity and the fact I’m prone to respiratory stuff means these things happen occasionally but only lasts a couple of days before I get it back.

“Newcastle, Manchester and the rescheduled Leeds show will 1000000% go ahead so do not worry about that! I just need 48 hours chive rest.

“I’m so sorry I could’ve come out and mimed for 1hr45 but I have integrity and it would have been a waste of your money! Love and respect.”

James Arthur apologised for letting the fans down.
James Arthur apologised for letting the fans down. Picture: instagram

Understandably, his fans have been left devastated by the news, but have sent him well wishes on social media.

One wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken. Worked my birthday to be able to see this tonight & now can’t make Monday. Get better soon.”

Others commented on how they ‘noticed he was struggling’ during his show in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

One wrote:” Seen you last night in Glasgow and you could tell you were straining your voice to perform. Absolutely outstanding show but you need to rest.

“Yes it a minor disappointment to some fans but you are a human being. You are working your ass off and sometimes you need to put your own physical and mental health first! Well done for surviving last night. Glasgow loved you.”

We wish him a speedy recovery!

