James Arthur Lands Role In The World’s Biggest Soap Opera

22 October 2018, 11:32

James Arthur has his eyes set on Hollywood
James Arthur has his eyes set on Hollywood. Picture: instagram

James Arthur is smashing life right now. Not only does he have brand new music but he’s also just landed a role in the world’s biggest soap opera. No, really.

According to reports, the singer flew to Brazil last month to film a cameo for the show, titled O Tempo não Para, which apparently has up to 40million viewers.

It all came about when his song ‘Naked’ was used during a romantic scene earlier this year.

James Arthur Shocks Fans With Pledge To Quit Music

A source said: “Producers were so bowled over by the reaction which James’ song got that they were desperate to get him on screen.”

“He flew to Sao Paulo a fortnight ago to shoot the scenes which saw him playing himself, singing Naked in a club which the main characters visit.”

James admitted he wants to ‘become a Hollywood film star’ earlier this month.

He told a tabloid: “I have been through and seen so many dramas and traumas and been in so many situations that I can probably interpret a few different characters.”

